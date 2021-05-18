TRU and Tkemlups te Secwepemc unveil new student awards

Photo: Castanet Staff

Starting next summer, Tkemlups te Secwepemc students at Thompson Rivers University will be able to apply for up to three awards of $2,500.

The awards are available for 16 students.

TRU recently created a $1-million fund to support Indigenous students starting in 2022.

“These awards honour and respect long histories of learning associated with he places where TRU has now operated for only a few generations,” TRU president Brett Fairbairn said in a news release.

To qualify, students must have completed 30 credits at TRU and or transferable university credits and be registered full time in a campus bachelor or master’s degree program at TRU.

“Education is a fundamental step towards a healthy and prosperous community,” Tkemlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said.

Students can apply for up to three awards including two undergraduate and one in a masters program. Applications will open in the spring of 2022.

Fairbairn and Casimir said they are excited to help increase supports for TteS students.