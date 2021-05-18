174178
Kamloops  

TRU and Tkemlups te Secwepemc unveil new student awards

Money to help TteS students

- | Story: 334286

Starting next summer, Tkemlups te Secwepemc students at Thompson Rivers University will be able to apply for up to three awards of $2,500.

The awards are available for 16 students.

TRU recently created a $1-million fund to support Indigenous students starting in 2022.

“These awards honour and respect long histories of learning associated with he places where TRU has now operated for only a few generations,” TRU president Brett Fairbairn said in a news release.

To qualify, students must have completed 30 credits at TRU and or transferable university credits and be registered full time in a campus bachelor or master’s degree program at TRU.

“Education is a fundamental step towards a healthy and prosperous community,” Tkemlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said.

Students can apply for up to three awards including two undergraduate and one in a masters program. Applications will open in the spring of 2022.

Fairbairn and Casimir said they are excited to help increase supports for TteS students.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

172727