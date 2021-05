Photo: Sydney Chisholm A man was taken to hospital by ambulance on Monday after being struck in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Summit Drive.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after a collision in Upper Sahali.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Summit Drive at about 9:15 a.m.

One man could be seen being loaded into an ambulance with some minor injuries visible.