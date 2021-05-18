Mounties arresting youth worker in 2010 ignored teenager next to him who was armed with knife, court hears

Photo: Contributed

While two Kamloops Mounties arrested a youth worker at gunpoint outside a Brocklehurst school in 2010, they ignored the young man standing next to him — the actual subject of the complaint with which they were dealing.

That’s what a judge heard on Monday in the civil trial of city man Mike McLellan, who is suing two Mounties and the RCMP for excessive force in an arrest outside Twin Rivers Education Centre on Holt Street more than 11 years ago.

Police were called to the school on Feb. 11, 2010, for a report of a student armed with a knife who had threatened to cut the throat of a teacher. McLellan, the student’s youth worker, was called to the school to pick him up.

Mounties were also called to the school as a result of the alleged threats. When police arrived, they saw two men — McLellan, who was 31 at the time, and the youth — standing near McLellan’s car in the parking lot.

Court has heard the first two officers to arrive at the school turned their focus on McLellan, not the youth.

According to McLellan, he was ordered at gun point onto the ground, then told to crawl on his stomach toward police. He said a Mountie jumped on his back, violently handcuffed him and then picked him up and dropped him while patting him down.

Retired RCMP Const. Carla Peters, who placed McLellan in handcuffs, described a gentler takedown — though still a very tense series of events. Her testimony was largely corroborated on Monday by Const. Evan Elgee, who was with her when the arrest took place.

Elgee said his role was to provide “lethal overwatch” for Peters during the arrest — meaning he had his gun drawn on McLellan in case anything happened.

The youth — who was in possession of a knife — was feet away from McLellan when police arrived, but he did not garner police attention until after McLellan was in handcuffs.

“Why would you focus on one and ignore the other, until such a time as other officers arrived?” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves asked Elgee. “That seems to me to be a safety issue.”

“We need to take a rapid action on that before things get out of control, especially with the environment we were in being at a school,” Elgee replied.

“It was very concerning to us and we needed to get this crisis back in balance.”

Groves asked again why the focus was on McLellan and not the teen.

“We could only concentrate our efforts on one person,” Elgee replied.

Karen Schymon-Martin, McLellan’s lawyer, then asked Elgee for certain whether he and Peters were ignoring the youth.

“At that time, our risk assessment was focused on one person because we were unable to deal with two people at one time,” Elgee replied.

“We did focus on Mr. McLellan first.”

Court has previously heard second-hand that Elgee told the principal of TREC that the RCMP’s policy in high-risk scenarios was, essentially, to arrest everyone and ask questions later. That principal is expected to testify this week.

During his testimony on Monday, Elgee had to be asked by Groves to stop using police jargon. At one point, Elgee referred to himself as “the first asset” arriving at the scene of McLellan’s arrest in 2010.

In his testimony, McLellan said he’s been largely unable to work since the incident, which he said left him physically and emotionally injured. Court heard he has been homeless at times and is now living with his mother.

Elgee was one of three Mounties charged following a well-documented 2010 incident in which officers watched two drunk prisoners engage in sex acts in a jail cell at the Kamloops RCMP’s Battle Street detachment. His charges were stayed before trial.

Elgee is now working as an RCMP constable in New Brunswick. Peters retired from policing for unrelated medical reasons in 2017, court heard.

McLellan’s civil trial is expected to conclude later this week.