Pilot project that would bring equipment rentals, food services to Riverside Park good for community and businesses, Tourism Kamloops CEO says

Photo: Castanet Staff A proposed pilot project would see sports equipment rentals and expanded food and beverage services available in Riverside Park.

The head of Tourism Kamloops says if approved, a proposed pilot project to bring food services and sports equipment rentals to Riverside Park will benefit the community and support businesses.

Bev DeSantis told Castanet Kamloops an activation of Riverside Park has been “a long time coming.”

“It’s taking an existing infrastructure that the city had slated for demolition and utilizing it during a summer of post-pandemic, encouraging our community to stay local and support local, and giving them more activities to do in our beautiful Riverside Park,” DeSantis said.

City council will be discussing and voting on the proposal at their meeting Tuesday.

According to a staff report prepared for council, the pilot project seeks to add commercial sports equipment rentals and expanded food and beverage services to existing park infrastructure.

The report said Tourism Kamloops would lead the pilot, giving vendors the opportunity to open businesses in the park.

Tourism Kamloops has launched a letter writing campaign in support of the project, sending correspondence to the mayor and city council in advance of Tuesday’s council meeting.

DeSantis said the tourism industry has lost a lot of business due to the pandemic, but Kamloops has also lost businesses to other cities in the Okanagan.

“They’ve tried to open up and do business on our waterways, such as these, and have run into roadblocks,” DeSantis said.

“Through this collaboration with the city, we're able to pilot a program that will allow businesses, in a controlled and safe environment, to test the waters, so to speak, to see what sticks, and what will work.”

DeSantis said it isn’t a conversation about building and developing the park, as they will be using existing infrastructure.

“We’re simply using what is there for now, before it’s gone, and see if it works,” she said.

“We are doing nothing different than any other city or destination that has access to a beautiful beach and beautiful waterways, and allowing the community and visitors to enjoy and further enhance visitation into that park.”

She said the park is large, with enough space for those who want to enjoy a quieter experience, and those who want to try bocce ball, a paddleboard or kayak.

According to DeSantis, the pilot project proposal has garnered a huge amount of support from the community, and she said she is hoping for support from council at Tuesday’s meeting.

Coun. Dale Bass said this pilot project is a way for Kamloops to rebuild its tourism sector, and tourists should be drawn to “the jewel of the city.”

She said it’s important to understand that Riverside Park belongs to everyone.

“There seems to be perception in this city that the park just belongs to people who want to go and sit there in what they might think is a tranquil oasis. The park belongs to the whole city, it belongs to families who want their kids to play there, it belongs to the young people who may want to play a game of volleyball down there, it belongs to our tourists as well.”

Bass said visitors who spend time at Riverside Park might end up wandering a couple of blocks to visit downtown businesses, and families might appreciate having food trucks available at the park if they are spending the day.

“I am stymied at the response from people who see this a bad thing,” she said.