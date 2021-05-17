Online scammers active in Merritt

Photo: Colin Dacre

There has been a rise in Merritt with online scams, from fake relationships that result in money requests, to selling items that don’t exist. Scammers are doing everything they can to try to take your money and we want to remind you to remain vigilant and be skeptical.

If you believe you are a victim of an online scam, please report it to the Merritt RCMP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. The following are some of the scams that have been reported to the Merritt RCMP over the past couple of weeks.

Merritt RCMP File #2021-1847

On May 3, 2021, the Merritt RCMP received a report from a complainant who had tried to purchase 20ft shipping containers from someone off Facebook. The containers were for sale for $3,000 each or 4 for $11,000, delivered. The complainant e-transferred almost $10,000 to the seller, who after receiving the money, stopped communicating with the complainant.

Merritt RCMP File #2021-1919

On May 8, 2021, the Merritt RCMP received a report from a complainant reporting that a relative was in an online relationship with a man she had never met, who said he was residing in California. The man was able to convince the complainant’s relative to send him bank drafts of money.

Merritt RCMP File #2021-2001

On May 13, 2021, the Merritt RCMP received a report from a complainant who attempted to purchase a Bobcat Excavator from a company in Madrid, Spain. The complainant transferred $9,000 to the scammers before realizing it was a fraud. The same Auto Trader advertisement had reportedly been posted 12 times all across Canada.

Merritt RCMP File #2021-2027

On May 14, 2021, the Merritt RCMP received a report from a complainant reporting she had started an online relationship with a man who portrayed himself as a business man who travelled around the world. The man convinced her to transfer $6,000 into a Swiss bank account so he could invest it in a company where the return would be 100%. After transferring the money, the complainant realized it may be a scam and asked for her money back. The scammers attempted to scam her out of more money before she ultimately reported the scam to police.

Click here to visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website for more information on these and other scams and frauds.