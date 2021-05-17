RCMP police dog helps Mounties arrest couple accused of break-in north of Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP police service dog Kody was involved in a pair of arrests in McLure last week.

A Kamloops police dog is being praised after helping Mounties collar a couple accused of breaking into trailers north of the city.

Police were called to a suspicious incident in McLure at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Barriere Mounties responded to a report from a neighbour who’d seen two suspicious people entering a rural property on foot, according to an RCMP news release.

“Police service dog Kody quickly located a track and led his handler and frontline Barriere RCMP officers to two suspects who were taken into police custody without incident,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in the release.

“While actively tracking the man and woman, police observed evidence along the way to suggest that the suspects were breaking into cabins and trailers in the area.”

Investigators said they seized brass knuckles, bear spray and break-in tools.

O’Donaghey said a 33-year-old Kamloops man was held in custody thanks to outstanding warrants from the Vernon area. A 27-year-old Barriere woman was released with a court date in July, pending the results of the ongoing investigation.