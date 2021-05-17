City unveils plans for tribute to Capt. Jenn Casey, one year after deadly Snowbirds crash in Brocklehurst

Photo: Kristen Holliday This poster shows early-stage plans for Fulton Field Park, which will include a tribute to Capt. Jenn Casey, who died in a May 17, 2020, crash of a Snowbirds jet in Brocklehurst.

A memorial to fallen Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey will rise near the Kamloops Airport, according to the city.

Plans for Fulton Field Park were unveiled on Monday by Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian, flanked by Capt. Scott Boyd, Casey’s partner, and two of her friends.

Casey died in a crash in Brocklehurst one year ago. On May 17, 2020, the Snowbirds jet she was in struck a bird on takeoff and crashed. Casey died and her pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was injured.

“This was a tragedy that rocked our community to the core and an event that will remain a part of Kamloops history,” Christian said.

“The Brocklehurst neighbourhood was particularly affected, and we would like to honour the community, the Snowbirds, and Captain Jennifer Casey through curated memorials at Fulton Field Park. The park will be a place of observation, remembrance, and honour for the history of the Canadian military and the Snowbirds within our community.”

The park will be located on Tranquille Road between Airport Road and Aviation Way. It is currently in the design stage.

Plans include flower beds, pathways, bench seating and a tribute to Casey and the Snowbirds, as well as historical information about the airport and Kamloops’ connection to the military.

When last spring’s crash took place, the Snowbirds were in Kamloops as part of a cross-Canada tour aimed at raising spirits amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

