Police report 31 thefts from motor vehicles from May 3 to May 9

There were 31 thefts from motor vehicles reported during the week of May 3 to May 9, an increase of six reported thefts from the week before.

According to statistics released by police, 11 of these reported thefts occurred downtown.

Three thefts from vehicles occurred near the intersection of Seymour Street and Victoria Street during that week, and two thefts happened as cars were parked on Landsdowne Street.

Two thefts were reported on the North Shore, in an area near Fortune Drive and Vernon Avenue.

According to police, best practices for reducing theft from vehicles include removing all property from vehicles and securing items in the trunk if something must be left inside.

Cpl. Dana Napier of the crime prevention unit said items that seem like they don’t have worth, like a bottle of water or a phone charger, may be what someone is looking for as they are walking by.

Police also released statistics for bicycle thefts that were reported from May 3 to May 9.

According to the data, there were five bicycle thefts that occurred during the period.

Two bikes were reported stolen from the North Shore, one from downtown, and another from the Valleyview area.

One bike was reported stolen from an Upper Sahali neighbourhood.