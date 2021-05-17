One year after tragic Snowbirds crash, residents discuss what they recall and the lasting impacts of the event

It’s been one year since Kamloops was rocked by the Snowbirds plane crash.

Many in the city still vividly remember the May 17, 2020, event — feelings of grief and trauma are mixed with memories of the outpouring of support and care that came from the community.

“You’re never the same after an incident like this,” said Jo-Ann Chapman, a Brocklehurst resident who lives next door to one of the crash sites.

Chapman said she was looking after the neighbouring home, which was unoccupied when the plane and its two occupants fell from the sky.

While the aircraft crashed on nearby Glenview Avenue, Capt. Jennifer Casey, public relations officer for the Snowbirds, and pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall ejected from the plane and fell onto and behind a residence on Schreiner Street.

Casey landed in the yard and died from the impact. MacDougall landed on the roof of the home and suffered serious injuries.

Investigators later found that a bird strike upon takeoff caused the plane’s engine to stall, resulting in the accident.

The crash took place during Operation Inspiration, an effort spearheaded by Casey that was meant to bring joy to Canadians during the pandemic.

Remembering back to the aftermath of the crash, Chapman said everybody pulled together and supported each other. She said the neighbours came together to help host a barbecue for the military investigators who were on scene well after the accident took place.

“Kamloops has a big heart. Everybody bands together and helps when something tragic happens,” she said.

“Through circumstances of trial and tribulation, communities pull together.”

She said after suffering a personal loss, Casey’s death hit her particularly hard.

“It really opens your eyes to how life can change in an instant," she said. "My heart goes out to the parents, and to Richard. It’s very hard.”

She said even now, when there are flying lessons at the Kamloops Airport, the planes will circle the neighbourhood and cause her a lot of anxiety.

“It’s traumatic having that plane go round and round and round,” she said.

“It’s really hard, I’ve been struggling.”

In the time after the event, Chapman said it’s also been hard for many of the residents who were in the area and witnessed the crash, with some struggling with anxiety and trauma.

Michelle Piluk, who lives across the street from the site where Casey and MacDougall fell, said she witnessed the tragic accident, and has written a book about the event to help her heal.

Piluk said she heard a cracking, a snap and a bang, and saw an explosion as the plane crashed. She said she saw MacDougall free falling after being ejected, with his parachute not having enough time to properly deploy.

In the wake of the event, Piluk said she lost hair from stress.

“I couldn’t cope. I couldn’t even drive. ... I was just a mess,” Piluk said, adding that she has been able to get through the trauma by writing about the event and her reflections.

She said it was “just a miracle” there was no one else injured or killed in the event.

Kamloops Coun. Arjun Singh said he remembers seeing posts and comments appearing on social media as the crash happened.

“It was a horrific realization that the Snowbird had gone down so close to the airport, and in a neighbourhood, that was coupled with sadness with the loss of life of Capt. Casey, and relief that there wasn’t more people killed or seriously hurt on the ground,” Singh said.

Singh said it was a very challenging time, characterized by great sadness. However, he said the event and its aftermath showed how much Kamloops residents cared for each other, and for the Snowbirds team.

“People stepped up in so many different ways,” Singh said.

“The display on the airport fence, and how that grew with flags and hearts, and people wanting to show their emotion and their care for the Casey family, the Snowbirds in general and for each other.

“I was particularly struck by the folks in the neighbourhood when the plane went down, because they were helping to provide snacks and food and water and coffee for the responders. ... It was so heartening to see people express such caring for what had happened and such regard for each other.”

Singh said the city is looking at ways that Casey and the crash can be memorialized in Kamloops.

“To give people a place to be able to remind ourselves of the day, but also to remind ourselves of the life of public service, and the commitment to country that a lot of folks in the military exhibit every day. Capt. Casey was, in many ways, quite emblematic of that,” he said.

The Snowbirds jets made a return to Kamloops on May 4, as they stopped at Fulton Field to refuel on their way to Vancouver Island.

“While the team is glad to have the opportunity to stop in Kamloops again, the stop is also bittersweet, as it reminds us of our tremendous loss last year,” said a statement released from the Snowbirds.

“Capt. Casey’s legacy of inspiration will continue to be honoured by her team and throughout our 2021 season.”