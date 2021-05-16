BDO Canada director provided update to TNRD board, says "massive" amount of data collected for analysis

Photo: Castanet Staff

An investigation into the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s finances is underway, according to a director for BDO Canada, the firm selected to conduct the independent audit.

Simon Padgett, director for BDO Canada’s forensic investigations department, provided the TNRD Board of Directors with a brief update at their Thursday meeting.

Padgett said the investigation began on May 5, where he was on site at the TNRD offices, gathering background information and having discussions with senior management.

“TNRD has provided us with a lot of records and documents, and from that we have a great deal of data that I personally took back with me to Vancouver,” Padgett said.

He said the data analytics will be performed offsite in BDO’s Vancouver office and in Toronto.

“We’re currently reviewing and analyzing this massive data, and there is a great deal of it. You have to understand, we don’t dig deep into, and straight on top of the issue we’re looking at, we have to gather as much data as we can surrounding it, so we can get a full picture as to why this happened and how we can correct it,” Padgett said.

He said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and information is being compiled.

“There are ways of getting evidence and obtaining it so it’s admissible to either the police or the courts or both,” Padgett said.

According to Padgett, his team will be focusing on procedures and defining the scope of their investigation, conducting interviews and requesting explanations.

“We’ll work as speedily as possible. Of course, bearing in mind speed, we also need to be thorough, as the expectations demand that this be in the public domain,” Padgett said.

Ken Gillis, TNRD board chair, told directors there would be no questions permitted from the board in response to Padgett’s presentation.

“The board is keeping this investigation at arms length, however it was considered appropriate that the board should be updated on how it’s progressing,” Gillis said.

In April, BDO Canada was selected to provide an independent audit of the TNRD’s financial records and expenses.

The audit was requested by the TNRD after Kamloops This Week's reporting brought to light spending habits of former CAO Sukh Gill, who spent taxpayer money on costly dinners, drinks and other expenses during his time with the district.

The TNRD has also forwarded information to police, who are looking into allegations of financial improprieties within the regional district.