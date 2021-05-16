Partnership between TRU, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, gives TRU students opportunity to study medicine internationally

Photo: Contributed

An agreement between Thompson Rivers University and a Caribbean medical school will provide TRU students access to study medicine in the United Kingdom or Saint Maarten, according to TRU.

In a press release, Laurie Robinson, TRU’s director for International Partnerships and Business Development, said this partnership gives TRU Bachelor of Science graduates a direct pathway to study at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC).

“This is an excellent opportunity for Canadian students who are eager to attend medical school and begin at TRU,” Robinson said.

According to TRU, graduates of AUC will have the option to write an exam, allowing them to practice medicine in the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom.

The university said as Canadian medical schools are “extremely competitive,” this agreement provides students with another opportunity to directly access training.

Dr. Heidi Chumley, provost for the AUC, said in a statement they are “thrilled” to announce the partnership with TRU.

“It allows us to work together in addressing physician shortage experienced across North America,” Chumley said.

“Creating accessible pathways for deserving students is part of AUC’s mission to educate tomorrow’s physicians.”

The AUC maintains a campus in Sint Maarten and in Lancashire, U.K., offering a Doctor of Medicine degree program. They also maintain a network of clinical training sites in the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to TRU, Canadian students are eligible to receive scholarship benefits if they are accepted to the program.

The International/Canadian Student Scholarship is a one-time $80,000 USD award distributed across multiple semesters.

The TRU Partner Scholarship offers a one-time $7,500 USD award for the fist semester of enrolment at AUC.

The university said accepted students are also eligible for a first semester housing credit.

An information session will run on May 19, at 4 p.m., for current and prospective TRU students and their families.

TRU employees wanting to learn more about the partnership are also welcome to attend.

Those interested in participating can register here.