Sa-Hali secondary reports COVID-19 exposure over four days last week

Photo: Facebook Sa-Hali secondary school

Parents of students at Sa-Hali secondary are being warned of potential COVID-19 exposure at the high school over four days last week.

According to the letter, authored by Sa-Hali principal Rachael Sdoutz on Saturday, a positive case was on the school’s campus on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The letter said contact tracing was being carried out by Interior Health.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” Sdoutz said in the letter.

“Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

In late January and early February, Sa-Hali recorded more COVID-19 cases than any school in Kamloops. At one point, 15 people had tested positive and 80 per cent of students were staying home.

Sa-Hali has not yet been added to Interior Health’s school exposure list. SD73 schools currently on the list are Chase secondary and Valleyview secondary.