RCMP safely apprehend man in midst of mental health crisis

Photo: Contributed

A potentially deadly situation between a distraught man and the RCMP was resolved with no injuries.

On May 14 at 6:52 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP along with North District Provincial Support Team attended to a report of a suicidal man in the Fallsway Road area in Lone Butte.

“It was reported a 38-year-old Caucasian male had gotten violent with family, grabbed a large kitchen knife and exited the residence, entering a travel trailer on the property,” said Staff Sgt. Svend Nilesen.

RCMP arrived on scene and started to talk with the man through the open trailer door. The man responded by leaving the trailer without the knife and had a physical confrontation with police.

“A short struggle ensued where the man was taken to ground and safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act of BC. BC Ambulance was waiting nearby as per usual protocol and completed checks on the male prior to being transported to hospital by the RCMP. The man remains under hospital care with RCMP support,” said Nielsen, adding the man was uninjured during the altercation.

Attending officers suffered some soft tissue damage as a result of the apprehension, but officers determined there was no criminal offence.

“100 Mile House RCMP responded to four consecutive events involving mental health apprehensions or events (Friday) morning, working alongside and with our community partners,” said Nielsen.