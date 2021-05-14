The family of slain brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer share their grief

Photo: GoFundMe Carlo Fryer and his daiughter

The family of slain Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer are speaking out.

The family issued a statement Friday, days after their bodies were discovered Monday in the Naramata Creek area.

"Carlo and Erick Fryer were beloved family members," the statement began.

"Erick was kind, generous, athletic and the first person to help his family and friends. He was the big brother that all his siblings wanted to hang out with. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend.

"Carlo was sweet, gentle and an all-star baseball player. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend.

"Our family is devastated by this tragic loss and wants the boys to be remembered as the happy, and amazing family members that they were."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money for Carlo's daughter.

The bodies of the two men were discovered by hikers on Monday, however, the discovery was not made public until Tuesday.

RCMP investigators have called their deaths a "targeted killing."