Boy, 14, dies after crashing ATV near 100 Mile House

A 14-year-old boy has died from injuries suffered in a serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House Friday afternoon.

RCMP say they were called out along with 100 Mile House Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service for a report of a serious crash on Tatton Station Road approximately 17 kilometres from another marked forest service road.

Witnesses indicated the boy had been quadding with a group of friends when he was involved in a serious single-vehicle collision.

Other people in the area came to assist the group and used a CB radio to call 911.

Efforts were made at hospital to revive the boy, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Police say they have cleared the initial scene and have seized the ATV for mechanical inspection.

Contact has also been made with Peter Skene Ogden Secondary where the boy went to school to allow them time to arrange for support for students and friends.