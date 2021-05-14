Internet speeds in Clinton increased thanks to provincially funded program

Photo: Pixabay

A small community near Kamloops will be more connected thanks to a provincial program aimed at improving internet access for all British Columbians.

ABC Communications recently completed a last-mile wireless network in Clinton, serving more than 320 homes and businesses. The network is expected to offer a substantial upgrade for those in the community.

“Whether you’re a rancher, artist or someone keen on exploring your community or family history, fast, reliable internet access can help you do many of the things you enjoy most,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, said in a news release.

“With the completion of this project in Clinton, the Connecting British Columbia program has succeeded in bringing high-speed internet access to a vibrant, rural community. Together, we will continue to move forward on our mission to bring the benefits of connectivity to British Columbians in every corner of the province.”

The program was funded by a $16-million contribution from Victoria.

“The improved internet speed and reliability has definitely made working from home as an online marketer for small business much easier,” said Jordan Johnston, owner of Razzle Marketing in Clinton.

“Since COVID-19, small business owners have needed more help than ever to get online, and without our newly reliable internet, I would not have been able to serve them as efficiently.”

The ABC work in Clinton cost $668,000, half of which was covered by the provincial government.