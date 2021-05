Photo: Castanet Staff

A number of Kamloops homes are without water on Friday afternoon after a water main break in Rose Hill, according to the city.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said residents in Rose Hill, as well as on Balsam Place, Aster Court and Lupin Court in Juniper Ridge, are without water.

The outage is not affecting the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park.

The city said crews are en route and an estimated time of restored service would be provided when known.