Kamloops council asked to support pilot project that would see equipment rentals, expanded food service at Riverside Park

Photo: Castanet Staff Riverside Park in Kamloops could become home to water sport rentals under a new pilot project.

Kamloops city councillors will be asked to support a pilot project that could see commercial water sport rentals and expanded food services in Riverside Park this summer.

An administrative report by city staff expected to be discussed by council next week outlines an initiative that aims to envision new amenities for Riverside Park in terms of recreational equipment rentals and food-and-beverage service.

City staff recommend council support the plan, which would allow Tourism Kamloops to contract vendors who would then set up shop in the park. The plan would require a temporary exemption to a bylaw that forbids commercial activity in city parks.

“The aging concession building is scheduled for demolition as part of the Riverside Park revitalization project, and has been the only pre-existing commercial structure in the park,” the report states.

“This pilot project is an opportunity to test the potential of what could be included when it is redesigned.”

According to the report, Tourism Kamloops would lead the project using “existing spaces and infrastructure in Riverside Park” — meaning no new structures would be erected in time for summer.

“Tourism Kamloops has requested that the city support this initiative by permitting them to offer water- and land-based commercial recreation opportunities and activities,” the report states, noting the plan received support at an April 26 meeting of the city’s parks engagement group.

“If this pilot program is a success, staff will report back to council before discussing extending the proposal beyond 2021.”

In the report, city staff said Tourism Kamloops will develop COVID-19 protocols and ensure they are followed.

Recreational amenities can be a key factor in attracting new residents to a community, the report stated, noting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has provided “a reset in the collective thinking of residents, visitors and business owners who are seeking unique, outdoor, natural safe spaces.”

The existing concession building in Riverside Park is slated to be demolished later this year as part of the city’s Riverside Park flood mitigation project.

“The physical asphalt space where the concession building currently sits will still be available for a future structure, but a portion of the current footprint is within the flood-protection zone and needs to be removed when the project is underway later this year,” the report states.

Tourism Kamloops said it does not intend to charge permit fees for any operators under the pilot project.

Segments of the Kamloops community have historically taken issue with the perceived commercialization of city parks.

City council is expected to discuss the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday.