Forecast calling for highs approaching 30 C in Kamloops this weekend

Photo: Castanet Staff This photo shows people enjoying the South Thompson River in Kamloops last May.

If the weatherman is right, this weekend will feel like summer in Kamloops with temperatures approaching the 30-degree mark.

Environment Canada is calling for sun and highs of 26 C on Saturday and 29 C on Sunday.

That will make this weekend the warmest yet this spring. According to Environment Canada data, the warmest day in Kamloops so far in 2021 was on April 17, when the mercury reached 26.5 C.

Rain is in the forecast for Monday, with a forecast high of 22 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers expected, followed by sun and clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of 20 C and 17 C.

The average high for this time of year in Kamloops is 21 C.