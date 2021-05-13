Judge orders accused in 2000 murder of pregnant Kamloops woman to stand trial

Photo: Castanet Staff

An accused killer has been ordered to stand trial for the alleged murder of a pregnant Kamloops woman who went missing two decades ago.

Trent Alan Larsen, 57, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Angel Lyn Fehr.

Fehr was 27 when she vanished, last seen by family on April 23, 2000, following an Easter dinner in Abbotsford. Five months pregnant at the time, Fehr left the dinner with Larsen, her boyfriend, to return to Kamloops.

Larsen was arrested and charged on Sept. 15, 2019. When he was arrested, police announced they had located Fehr’s body on a rural property outside 100 Mile House.

Following a lengthy preliminary inquiry in Kamloops provincial court, Larsen has been ordered to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court. Evidence presented at the preliminary inquiry is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication.

His first appearance in B.C. Supreme Court is expected to take place after the Victoria Day long weekend.