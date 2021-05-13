Police looking for information about alleged bike robbery Sunday in North Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are looking for a pink BMX bicycle after an alleged bike-jacking early Sunday morning in North Kamloops.

According to Mounties, frontline officers made patrols in the area of Fortune Drive and Sydney Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Sunday after hearing screaming.

“Police located a man who said he was assaulted and robbed of a pink bike,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was not interested in pursuing charges, but wanted the bike back.”

Anyone who has information about the alleged robbery can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.