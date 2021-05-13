Sharps cleanup project seen as a success, given additional funds to extend program, according to the city and ASK Wellness

Photo: Castanet Staff

A grant-funded project that pays people who use drugs to clean needles and garbage off Kamloops streets is proving successful, the city says, prompting a partnership with Interior Health aimed at extending the program.

Ty Helgason, acting social and community development supervisor for the City of Kamloops, told Castanet the city initially received a $44,557 grant from the province in 2020, funding the project for a year.

The city contracted ASK Wellness to operate the program.

“It was dignified work for these folks, and kept them connecting with services,” Helgason said.

According to Helgason, the grant-funded project came to an end in the first few months of 2021, but the city was able to partner with Interior Health, putting $20,000 toward continuing the work.

“We really did want to see this continue,” Helgason said.

He said funds provided by the city and health authority will likely only pay for six more months of work, but it is meant to bridge a gap until more sustainable funding can be found.

Alongside cleaning sharps and litter off community streets, the program also helped destigmatize those who use drugs and put a positive presence on the streets, according to Helgason.

“They had to connect with ASK Wellness for their payments and their scheduling and everything like that," he said.

"And so while they were in there, they would also connect with whatever other supports they need, whether that's harm-reduction supplies or mental-health supports.”

Bob Hughes, executive director for ASK Wellness, agreed the sharps collection project has been a success. He said the project started back up on Monday.

“There's a lot of people who actually want to give back, they want to get to work," Hughes said.

"This is an opportunity that benefits the community at large and benefits the people who are just wanting to give back and wanting to be a part of improving the beauty of our community."

According to Helgason, the sharps project is included in a recent city council-approved $2.5 million grant application as a possible recipient for more funding.

A staff report presented to the city’s Community Services Committee Meeting in late April provided statistics from the year-long grant-funded portion of the program.

According to the report, 61 people were part of the program at least once, working 567 total shifts and a total of 1,113.5 hours.

A total of $16,000 were paid in wages to participants.

Hughes said $14,000 was paid for two ASK Wellness staff to coordinate the program, supervise and work with the participants.

The city's report said four people participating in the program started opioid agonist treatment, one entered detox and another person entered a treatment facility.

Five people entered housing, and two reconnected with family.