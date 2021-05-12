New data shows 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Kamloops region last week, second-lowest total this year

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Kamloops area dropped significantly last week to the second-lowest weekly figure the region has seen this year.

According to data made public on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 between May 9 and May 15.

That number is down from 57 the previous week — a decrease of 42 per cent.

Between Jan. 3 and March 6, the peak of case counts in the Kamloops area, the local health area averaged 109 new cases of COVID-19 each week.

Over the last six weeks, the Kamloops local health area has been averaging 54 new cases per week.

The lowest weekly figure the area has recorded in terms of new cases was 30, for the week of March 21 to March 27.

The region recorded 346 cases in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.