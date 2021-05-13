Jurors urged to doubt story of sex assault complainant who was 'high as a kite' while testifying

Photo: Castanet Staff

Jurors should doubt the story of the complainant in a serious sexual assault trial who was “high as a kite” on fentanyl while testifying in court, a defence lawyer argued on Wednesday.

Sevim Zakuti, 42, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on charges of sexual assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and assault.

On Wednesday, jurors heard closing arguments in the trial, which began on April 26.

The complainant, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, was one of only two Crown witnesses to testify at trial. Her evidence took place over five days, and she admitted multiple times to using drugs before and after court each day of the trial.

The woman said she met Zakuti and another man while walking to Walmart in Merritt during the summer of 2019. She said she was subject to a number of sexual assaults in the days that followed the meeting.

The woman told jurors she is a drug addict and was using fentanyl, sometimes with crystal meth, before court “to feel normal.” Testifying via closed-circuit TV from another room in the courthouse, she could be seen at times appearing to fall asleep while giving evidence.

Defence lawyer Jordan Watt seized on that in his closing argument Wednesday.

“How many times did we literally see [her] nodding off during her testimony? She was literally on drugs during her testimony,” he said, describing her as being “high as a kite.”

“Drugs mess with your body and mess with your mind, common sense and good judgement. When you are using drugs, you are not in a sober, clear state of mind.”

Watt said the woman’s story did not add up. He pointed out a part of her testimony in which she said she could see “pentagrams” in Zakuti’s eyes.

“She’s clearly a witness that sees things that aren’t there,” Watt said.

“Please use your common sense, as this story is literally beyond belief.”

Zakuti took the stand in his own defence. He denied all of the allegations against him, but did say it was possible the woman was in his Merritt motel room at some point.

Crown prosecutor Neil Wiberg asked jurors to look at all of the evidence through the lens of drug addiction.

“Unfortunately, she’s a drug addict,” he said.

“I would ask you to, when examining her evidence, look at it through the lens of a drug addict.”

Wiberg urged jurors to believe the woman over Zakuti.

“There’s no grey area — someone is lying,” he said.

“Either [she] is not telling the truth or the accused is not telling the truth. … It’s the Crown’s position that [she] is telling the truth and Mr. Zakuti is lying.”

Wiberg asked jurors to disregard Zakuti’s claims of innocence.

“Reject his testimony as not being truthful,” he said.

The jury will receive instructions from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan on Thursday morning. They are expected to begin their deliberations Thursday afternoon.