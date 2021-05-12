Terri Hadwin announced Wednesday she is leaving her role as executive director of Kamloops Arts Council

Photo: Kamloops Arts Council Terri Hadwin

The Kamloops Arts Council is looking for a new executive director after Terri Hadwin announced Wednesday she is stepping down from the role.

In an emailed statement, Hadwin said she is eagerly anticipating a new job with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, but said she is “melancholy” leaving her position with the KAC.

Hadwin has been the KAC’s executive director since 2019.

She said over her two years in the role, she has earned “an even greater appreciation” for the city’s local artists.

“Our creative communities and circles have certainly faced some tumultuous hardships over this last year, but I am confident that we will see this through,” she said.

“The KAC has a tremendous team in place that works tirelessly to make the arts as accessible as possible for our community.”

Hadwin said she wanted to express gratification in working for an organization that “strives daily to make a difference.”

A job posting for the executive director role has been posted to the KAC’s Community Arts Job Board.