Kamloops North Shore business association pens letter decrying crime, calling for review

Photo: Kristen Holliday A letter, sent from the NSBIA to Kamloops' mayor and RCMP superintendent, calls for a review of security and community safety processes. The letter comes days after a break-in at the Jamaican Kitchen along Tranquille.

Referencing a lack of accountability for vandalism and crime, a Kamloops business improvement association has penned a letter to the city and RCMP, calling for a review of security and community safety processes.

In Tuesday's letter, addressed to Mayor Ken Christian and RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky, the Kamloops North Shore Business Improvement Association said their goal to create a safe, prosperous and positive community has been challenged in recent years by “out-of-control criminality.”

“We are in a state of siege in our city over the lack of accountability for vandalism, criminality and issues which erode our sense of safety,” the NSBIA said.

Businesses surrounding the Tranquille corridor have collectively spent nearly $168,000 in costs associated with vandalism, graffiti, theft and crime prevention, according to the NSBIA.

The business association said even after the addition of overnight security throughout the city, supplied by the City of Kamloops and private businesses, criminal activity has not slowed down.

Their call for accountability comes days after a break-in at the Jamaican Kitchen, a restaurant on Tranquille Road.

NSBIA executive director Jeremy Heighton said the business owner confronted a group of people he believed might be connected to the break in. Heighton said the owner was told, "We own the streets so f--k off."

“We wish to clearly understand who is responding to our community safety concerns, what that response is, the cost of this response, and wish to work with our response agencies to define clear tasks, actions, and recommendations on methods to regain safety of our streets, alleys, and neighbourhoods for our residents,” the letter says.

In addition, the letter said they believe the justice system is “significantly disfunctional,” not functioning to maintain community order or safety.

“We no longer wish to see criminals released on their own recognizance, resulting in an inability to keep our cities safe and secure,” the NSBIA said.

The letter also said the business association understands that community safety issues are tied with social issues, and the NSBIA are proponents of a system that includes sobering and detox, complex care and graduated community recovery services.