Kamloops Mounties looking for information about young Vernon man believed to be in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP David Melanson

Police are looking for the public’s help tracking down a young Vernon man who was last seen early Wednesday morning in Kamloops.

David Melanson, 21, was last seen in Kamloops at 1 a.m., police said.

Melanson is described as a white man with olive skin standing five-foot-four and weighing 190 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes, and is typically clean shaven.

When he was last seen, Melanson was wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue sweat pants and bare feet.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.