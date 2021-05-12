North Shore building housing KSAR, dog training teams is entering final construction phase

Photo: Bonnie Pryce, Pryceless Photography

The new North Shore building that will house Kamloops Search and Rescue teams, alongside a rescue dog training hub, is entering its final stage of construction.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the two organizations, the facility, located at Eighth Street and York Avenue, will open its doors in January 2022.

“Wings Above Kamloops and the Cooper Family Foundation are making dreams come true for these organizations as they follow through on their community enhancement project that will place KSAR and SRD K9s in their new forever home,” the statement said.

Dwaine Brooke, president of KSAR, said the new hall, now known as the Cooper Centre, will allow the search and rescue teams to take their training “to the next level.”

“We strive to provide the community with skilled volunteers ready to assist those in need. Training of our members is therefore paramount, and this new facility will allow us to keep up with the ever-increasing demands for our services,” Brooke said.

Mike Ritcey, president of the Search, Rescue, and Detection K9s of B.C., said he is looking forward to working with the Kamloops canine community out of the new facility, now known as the Cooper Centre.

“We will have something for the professional handlers and the recreational dog owners. The K9 training centre will have something for every dog in training,” Ritcey said.

The joint statement said once opened, the two organizations will be able to train and learn side-by-side while they continue to serve the Kamloops community.