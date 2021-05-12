Judge grants injunction barring Kamloops couple from selling disputed golden retriever puppy

Photo: Castanet Staff

A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted an emergency injunction Wednesday prohibiting a Kamloops couple from selling a golden retriever puppy.

The puppy, named Hunter, is at the centre of a dispute between two couples.

According to court documents, Drew and Amy Atkinson entered into a stud fee agreement with Greg Mysynuk and Crystal Dunlop earlier this year that would see them given pick of the litter in exchange for loaning their golden retriever out to stud.

Once the litter was born, the Atkinsons chose a puppy named Hunter.

The Atkinsons allege Mysynuk and Dunlop reneged on the deal after learning Hunter would be given to friends as a gift.

“Upon being advised that the plaintiffs had intentions to give that dog to a friend, the defendants took the position that the plaintiffs were no longer entitled to the agreed upon stud fee and instead offered to make a gift of $1,000 to the plaintiffs,” reads a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“The defendants were unwilling to agree to give up the pick of the litter to the plaintiffs because they had already sold all of the dogs, including the chosen dog.”

The Atkinsons and lawyer Dan McNamee asked a judge Wednesday for an injunction barring Mysynuk and Dunlop from giving away any puppies, including Hunter. They also asked for a declaration that they are Hunter’s rightful owners.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves made an order Wednesday barring Mysynuk and Dunlop from “selling, transferring or in any way giving up responsibility for a certain dog named Hunter.”

Groves said he wants an update from the parties next Tuesday. He said the temporary injunction will become permanent next week unless he is convinced otherwise.