Photo: Tim Petruk This taxi was sitting on a tow truck on Third Avenue before noon on Wednesday.

Traffic was snarled in part of downtown Kamloops on Wednesday after a collision involving a pickup truck and a taxi.

The collision took place at the intersection of Battle Street and Third Avenue. Crews were cleaning the scene as of 11:30 a.m., while northbound traffic on Third Avenue was being detoured.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Castanet Kamloops is awaiting a reply from police.