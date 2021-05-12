Kamloops Mounties arrest three following report of men going through vehicles, yards

Photo: Castanet Staff

Three people spent some time in jail over the weekend after being caught rifling through vehicles in downtown Kamloops, police say.

Mounties were called to an area near Battle Street and Columbia Street at about 11 a.m. on Saturday for a report of men going through vehicles and back yards.

“Police located two suspects and a third was pointed out by a witness nearby,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“All three were arrested and transported to cells.”

Evelyn said one man was later released with a court date, while the other two were held — one on unrelated warrants and the other on charges stemming from the alleged incident.

Tristan Fernandez, 24, is facing charges of mischief and failure to comply with probation terms. He is expected to make his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on May 17.

The investigation is ongoing.