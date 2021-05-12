RCMP asking residents to avoid Wood Street at Hilltop Avenue due to an ongoing police incident

Photo: Castanet Staff

An ongoing investigation has resulted in a heavy police presence in a North Shore neighbourhood, and Mounties are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said officers are in the area of Wood Street and Hilltop Avenue.

Evelyn said there is no danger to the public, but residents are asked to avoid the area while police are on scene.

Some traffic may be temporarily rerouted.

This story will be updated as more information is available.