Photo: Castanet Staff

One person was arrested following a break-in at a Valleyview business, police say.

Mounties were called to a business in the 2100-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a broken door and a person inside.

According to police, officers attended and arrested a man they found nearby.

The suspect was later released with a court date. The investigation is ongoing.