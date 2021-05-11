Federal government announced $10.8 million allocated to construct homes in three Interior Indigenous communities

Photo: Castanet Staff

The federal government will be allocating funds to build dozens of affordable homes for three Indigenous communities in the Interior.

On Tuesday May 4, federal government ministers announced that $10.8 million will be put towards the immediate construction of 34 housing units for three First Nations.

Homes will be built for Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, the Splatsin Nation, located close to Enderby and the Shackan Indian Band, near Spences Bridge.

Rosanne Casimir, Kukpi7 (chief) for Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, said in a statement the TteS welcomes Canada’s investment into the community.

“It is a priority of our council and community to ensure that our most vulnerable members have a safe and affordable place to call home,” Casimir said.

She said the affordable housing units will be for low-income Elders living on TteS lands.

The money will be made available through the Rapid Housing Initiative, which is delivered by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

According to a government statement, RHI provides funds to develop new, permanent and affordable housing by covering costs associated with construction, conversion of non-residential to multi-residential homes, and rehabilitating buildings abandoned or in disrepair to create residences.

Overall, $500 million was available under this federal project to provinces, territories, municipalities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies.

According to the government, RHI funds are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs across Canada, something Casimir said the TteS is anticipating.

“TteS is also looking forward to the potential job creation that this project will have for our members,” Casimir said.

“We hope to continue to work with CMHC for future housing opportunities.”