TRU committed to provide free menstrual products in campus washrooms by September

Thompson Rivers University is committing to provide free menstrual products in all washrooms on its Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses by September.

According to TRU Student Union representative Mackenzie Francoeur, it’s a “huge win” that the university is recognizing access to menstrual hygiene is a necessity.

“I feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that people who menstruate can now participate in our campus community without having to hurdle the additional barrier that is menstrual inequity,” Francoeur said in a press release.

“This is something that can affect students, faculty, staff, visitors to our campus and I am so happy to see TRU move to freely provide these products in campus facilities.”

In an announcement Tuesday, TRU said they signed United Way’s Period Promise campaign, making them the first B.C. university to make menstrual products free and accessible.

According to United Way’s campaign website, half of everybody who menstruates in B.C. has struggled to buy period products at some point in their life, often making it difficult to participate in work, school or social events.

In a press release, the university said their goal was to de-stigmatize menstruation and reduce barriers facing some students.

Warren Asuchak, TRU’s associate vice president for Campus Infrastructure, Sustainability and Ancillary Services, said it’s important that no student or employee on campus is faced with period poverty.

“This is an easy step that TRU can take to ensure everyone in our on-campus community feels safe and welcome on our campuses.” Asuchak said.

According to the university, the estimated cost of providing free, accessible menstrual products is $1.25 per month per person who uses them.

However, the university said in a statement the cost is minimal compared to its value in combating period poverty and making the campus more welcoming for all.