Kamloops Fire Rescue wants to remind you that microwaves can cause fires

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue A fire sparked recently in this Kamloops microwave, but it was contained to the appliance.

Kamloops firefighters are warning Tournament Capital residents to be careful while zapping food in the microwave.

Kamloops Fire Rescue posted a photo to social media on Tuesday showing a blackened microwave, taken following a recent close call in the city.

“A microwave oven can be a quick, convenient way to easily heat up your food, but don’t walk away,” the tweet read.

“Overcooked food, especially the oil in microwave popcorn, can easily ignite if it gets overheated.”

The small blaze that caused the damage seen in the photo was contained to the microwave, KFR said.