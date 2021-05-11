IH says two more days of potential COVID-19 exposure occurred at Valleyview secondary

Photo: Castanet Staff

Interior Health has reported two more days of potential COVID-19 exposure at Valleyview secondary school.

According to the health authority, exposure to the virus may have occurred on May 6 and May 7.

This is in addition to potential exposures reported between May 3 and May 5 at the school.

A notification for possible virus exposure at Chase secondary is still active on Interior Health’s school exposures dashboard.

Possible exposure to COVID-19 could have occurred on April 28, April 29 and April 30.

As of Tuesday, these are the only two Kamloops-area schools on Interior Health’s school exposures list — Valleyview and Chase secondaries.

In an email sent to SD73 families, Supt. Terry Sullivan said crews have given each school a deep cleaning.

Sullivan said those who were directly affected by exposure to the virus have been sent isolation letters from the health authority and a letter from their school’s principals.

According to Sullivan, an increase in vaccine supply means all SD73 staff are now able to immediately register for their vaccines.

“I remain optimistic that with the increasing numbers of vaccinations being administered and your continuing vigilance to ensure students perform their daily health checks, we can continue to limit incidents of exposure at our schools,” Sullivan said.