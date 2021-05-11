Two North Kamloops schools placed on hold and secure after threats, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Security was increased and doors were locked at two North Kamloops schools on Tuesday after threats were made, police say.

Brock middle school and nearby Kay Bingham elementary were placed on hold and secure following a report of threats at Brock, RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment was contacted by representative of the School District 73 after a person called Brock middle school and made a threat,” Evelyn said.

“Following consultations with the Kamloops RCMP, the school district issued a hold and secure for Brock middle school and nearby Kay Bingham elementary out of an abundance of caution.”

Evelyn said parents will be notified via school websites when the incident is resolved.