Pain following violent arrest enough to limit Kamloops man's ability to work, judge told

A Kamloops man who was violently arrested in 2010 at the hands of police responding to a report of a teenager armed with a knife was left with injuries that cause “functionally limiting” pain, according to an expert.

Michael McLellan is suing two police officers and the RCMP, alleging their gross negligence during his arrest outside a school in 2010 left him permanently disabled, unable to work and, at times, homeless.

In B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, occupational therapist Sheila Branscombe testified about her interactions with McLellan. She evaluated him and authored a report on his condition in 2013.

In the report, Branscombe described “functionally limiting pain that affects Mr. McLellan’s ability to perform activities.”

Branscombe said that means McLellan regularly suffers pain that results in a loss of productivity.

The report also noted that McLellan is capable of medium-capacity work but had not returned to work. In the report, Branscombe said McLellan’s failure to resume work “may be due to psychological factors.”

“Is that because it’s a possibility in your view but not a probability?” lawyer David Bilkey, representing the defendants, asked Branscombe in cross-examination.

“When an individual has the capacity to return to work but hasn’t, there are clearly factors other than physical,” Branscombe replied.

“What they are, we don’t always know. They aren’t always uncovered. … In my experience, they typically fall under that psychological domain. There may be something affecting the individual’s ability to engage in those activities.”

McLellan’s lawsuit names constables Evan Elgee and Carla Peters as defendants, as well as the RCMP and the provincial and federal governments.

Court has heard McLellan was working as a youth worker on Feb. 11, 2010, when he went to Twin Rivers Education Centre on Holt Street, where one of his clients was in trouble, accused of possessing a knife and threatening a teacher.

McLellan said he was leaving school with the teen when police arrived and ordered him to the ground, then to crawl on his stomach toward Mounties.

He said an officer jumped on his back and violently handcuffed him.

Court has heard RCMP Supt. Yves Lacasse, then the city’s top cop, wrote McLellan a letter following the arrest, in which he described the force used during the arrest as minimal.

Court also heard Elgee told a TREC employee that the RCMP’s policy in such a situation was to, essentially, arrest everyone and sort things out later — something that flies in the face of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Police use-of-force expert Dr. Orville Nickel testified last week that Mounties handled the situation poorly. He said officers should have taken time to sort out the situation and not rushed to place McLellan in handcuffs.

Elgee was one of a handful of Kamloops Mounties implicated in a well-documented scandal in 2010 after a number of officers watched two women engage in sex acts inside a detachment jail cell. Peters arrested one of the women prior to the incident taking place.

Criminal charges against Elgee were stayed before trial. The trial of Cpl. Rick Brown, the watch commander at the time of the incident, heard the city detachment was an exceptionally dysfunctional place under Lacasse in 2010. Brown was acquitted following a trial on one count of breach of trust.

Elgee and Peters have both since moved on from the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

Court has heard McLellan has been largely unable to work since the incident due to physical and emotional injuries.

McLellan’s civil trial, which began last week, is expected to conclude next week.