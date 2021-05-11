Police looking for wanted Prince George man believed to be in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Sam Anthony Rossetti

Police in Kamloops are looking for a wanted Prince George man believed to be in the area.

Sam Anthony Rossetti is wanted on warrants out of Prince George relating to charges of breach, break and enter and assault with a weapon.

The 25-year-old is believed to be in the Kamloops area.

Rossetti stands six-foot-three and weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a slender build and a light complexion.

According to police, Rossetti has a tattoo on each arm — “sacrifice means victory” on his right arm, and his last name on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about Rossetti’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.