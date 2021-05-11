Police seek suspect following Sahali robbery in which suspect pulled handgun from waistband

Photo: RCMP Police are looking for this man in connection with a robbery Saturday in Sahali.

Police are looking for a suspect with a distinct face tattoo wanted in connection with a robbery last weekend in Sahali in which the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband.

At about 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Kamloops Mounties responded to a business in the 900-block of Columbia Street West for a report of a robbery.

“A man allegedly entered a store, stole some samosas, chips and a drink and, when confronted by a staff member, removed a handgun from his waistband and warned the employee to stay away,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and a teardrop tattoo beneath his right eye. He was wearing black pants with a white logo and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.