Domtar, owner of Kamloops pulp mill, sells to B.C.-based company for $3B

The Kamloops pulp mill is changing hands.

U.S.-based Domtar is being purchased by Paper Excellence, a B.C.-based paper and packaging company, according to reporting by Reuters.

The deal is valued at about $3 billion. According to Reuters, Paper Excellence is paying $55.50 per share — a 37 per cent premium on the stock’s close as of May 3, before talks of a potential deal became public.

Paper Excellence apparently plans to keep the Domtar name as a standalone business after the deal closes, expected to take place in the second half of 2021.