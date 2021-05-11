Kamloops woman urging caution among hikers after run-in with coyote at Kenna Cartwright Park

Photo: Donna Bishop Donna Bishop snapped this photo of a coyote -- at a safe distance -- during a previous visit to Kenna Cartwright Park. The one she saw on Monday, she said, was displaying protective behaviour.

A Kamloops woman is urging hikers to be careful after a nerve-racking encounter Monday with a coyote in Kenna Cartwright Park.

Donna Bishop was walking two-year-old black Labrador Huxley near the Bunker Road trailhead at about 11:30 a.m. when the run in took place.

“I heard it first — I heard this howl, and it was really close,” Bishop told Castanet Kamloops, explaining she turned and saw the coyote.

“It was maybe 30 feet away but coming closer. I put the dog on the leash and I just stood there, because they say you’re not supposed to run.”

Bishop said she wasn’t sure what to do next, so she tried reason.

“I started talking to it,” she said. “I was saying, ‘Go away — go back to your babies.’ I thought it was maybe a mother. It seemed like that kind of protective behaviour. It just seemed like it was guarding something.”

Bishop said she backed away and picked up a stick, waving it in the air to make herself seem bigger. The coyote howled and yipped as she retreated, she said.

Huxley, Bishop’s daughter's dog, was not much help.

“He was just standing there,” she said. “He was kind of oblivious, actually. My heart was racing, but I was more afraid for the dog, to be honest.”

Bishop said the walk back to her vehicle was a heart-pounding one. When she got home, she called the city and sent an email to Castanet.

While coyote sightings in Kenna Cartwright Park are not uncommon, the animals do not typically approach people.

“I just wanted to let other people know,” Bishop said. “I think people should keep their dogs leashed in that area.”