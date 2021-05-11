Trina Cassidy will assume the role of secretary-treasurer of SD73 later this summer

Photo: SD73 Trina Cassidy

It seems the Kamloops-Thompson School District didn't have to look far to find it's new secretary-treasurer.

After a nationwide search, the district announced Monday evening it has hired long-time SD73 financial director Trina Cassidy to take over the role.

She'll fill the shoes left by the retirement of Kelvin Stretch effective Aug. 1.

“Trina has credibility with principals and staff across the district,” said district Supt. Dr. Terry Sullivan.

“She has helped upgrade our systems, has had strategic involvement with the Board and the leadership team, and has achieved a lot during her tenure. I am confident that Trina will continue to serve the district well as we transition out of the pandemic, prepare for increased student enrolment, and begin a new strategic planning process.”

For her part, Cassidy says the work ahead will be both challenging and "extremely rewarding."

“I am looking forward to this opportunity to work closely with the board of education, the incoming superintendent of schools, and educational leaders across the district,” said Cassidy.

“Leading a diverse large district like ours requires strong partnerships, decisive decision-making skills, and the ability to work co-operatively, with the success, and well-being of all learners at the center of our decision making."