City of Kamloops looking for a solution to stop wood debris from damaging sewage infrastructure

The City of Kamloops is looking for an innovative solution to stop wood debris, caught up in the Thompson River’s current, from damaging sewage infrastructure.

Joe Luison, the city’s utilities services supervisor, told Castanet Kamloops they have put out an official Request for Information to see if there is someone with a debris diversion strategy that will keep logs from getting caught on pilings.

The RFI was posted on BC Bid at the end of April, and is open until June 1.

“This is just for us to scope whether somebody's done it in the past, or can come up with an engineering solution to try to help us out," Luison said.

Luison said there is an outfall pipe that runs from the Kamloops Sewage Treatment Centre into the bottom of the river. After the effluent has been treated, cleaned water is discharged below the surface of the Thompson.

Four pilings, yellow poles above the surface of the water, hold the outfall pipe in place.

“Every freshet season, we get a lot of debris, wood debris normally, that get caught up on it and put some excess pressure on the poles,” Luison said.

He said if left alone, wood that is caught on the pilings could affect the structural integrity of the poles, possibly damaging them.

“Normally what we have to do, is we have to hire a company with a barge or large boat to pull the wood debris away. But if we can find something that we can put in place to eliminate that, it would be perfect for the future,” Luison said.

Luison said this current practice works well, but there is a cost associated with hiring boats each year to clear the pilings.

Luison said he wasn’t able to give a cost estimate off the top of his head, and pinpointing a yearly cost was difficult as the price fluctuates each season.

“If we have a little freshet year with not a lot of debris, it’s not near as big of a concern. It’s when we get the higher floodwaters,” he said.

He said the city would analyze the cost benefits of a possible debris diversion strategy once more information is received through the BC Bid process.

“We’re just looking, is there an idea out there that can remove that ongoing cost. So it’s not that we don't have a process that works or that we have to change, it's can we reduce costs moving forward,” Luison said.