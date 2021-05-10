Organizers call off Rockin' River Music Fest for second straight year, say 2022 will be 'biggest yet'

Photo: Rockin' River Music Fest

The Rockin’ River Music Fest will not be rockin’ in 2021.

Organizers announced on Monday that the popular annual country music festival near Merritt would be called off for a second consecutive year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are happy to say we will be back in 2022 on the usual B.C. Day long weekend, July 28 to July 31, 2022, and look forward to bringing the party back to the river,” organizers said in a post on Facebook.

“Thanks to those that have kept their tickets and campsites with us, they will continue to be honoured in 2022.”

Organizers said anyone looking for a refund should receive an email this week with more information.

“We will announce the brand-new 2022 lineup this fall, and are working hard to make it one of the biggest years yet,” the post read.

“See you in 2022.”