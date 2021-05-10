TNRD board of directors to discuss proposed commercial development in Tobiano

Photo: Thompson-Nicola Regional District

A developer is looking to construct a new commercial hub in Tobiano, bringing a gas station, retail store and short-term rental accommodations to the community.

On Thursday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board of Directors will discuss plans for the proposed development, as the type of commercial space proposed will require a zoning change.

The property is located on the northwest corner of Holloway Drive and Colebrook Road, close to Highway 1.

According to a report prepared by TNRD staff, if approved, the rezoning would allow the owners to develop a commercial retail centre, selling groceries, liquor and household items.

A gas station, office space and short-term rental units — described in the report as “resort accommodations” — would also be constructed on the property.

TNRD staff said the development would allow Tobiano residents to easily access groceries, gas and other items, reducing car trips to Kamloops and Savona.

The proposed accommodations would also fulfill a need to have more short-term rentals available for visitors.

“As Tobiano residential and commercial build-out continues and residents trend to full-time, primary dwelling occupancy, a commensurate need for day to day convenience items has emerged,” the staff report said, adding that post-pandemic growth is also anticipated.

“Short-term rental accommodation is also proposed given the level of consumer demand and the lack of short-term rental use in the community.”

TNRD staff support the proposal. If approved by the board, the commercial development proposal will move forward for a period of public consultation.