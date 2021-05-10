Police probe shooting early Monday morning in Anglemont

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are looking for suspects after an early-morning shooting Monday in the Shuswap left one man injured.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Fairview Road in Anglemont at about 6:45 a.m.

“When frontline officer arrived, they located one man with gunshot wounds,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said a high-risk traffic stop in Valleyview on Monday morning was connected to the shooting.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined the vehicle and its occupants were not associated to the incident and all were released at the scene,” Evelyn said.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim of Monday’s shooting are known to one another and the general public is not at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.