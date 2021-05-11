Fence near Summit Drive constructed by TRU to minimize student jaywalking

Photo: Kristen Holliday TRU has erected a fence between their East Village housing and Summit Drive.

Thompson Rivers University has made a move to minimize jaywalking across Summit Drive.

The university has constructed a fence along the east side of Summit Drive, on TRU’s Upper College Heights property line.

TRU spokesperson Todd Hauptman said the fence's main purpose is to minimize jaywalking from the student apartments across the busy, four-lane road to the main campus.

“The safety of those in our community is our top priority, which is why work was completed in April to install a fence along the Summit Drive property line,” Hauptman said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

“It is designed to also help limit access to East Village which should prevent illegal dumping on our lands, and increase the safety and security of the property.”

Summit Drive jaywalkers have been a long-standing concern.

In 2012, the city said it was planning to design a cycling and pedestrian overpass over Summit, in case a grant program came up to help fund the overpass.

Construction was estimated to cost about $3 million.

Police have at times ticketed students who chose to jaywalk across Summit instead of using the crosswalk at McGill Road.

The 2018 City of Kamloops Transportation Master Plan lists a multi-use Summit Drive overpass as a medium-term project priority, with the note that a future overpass would integrate with pedestrian network improvements.

TRU’s student government has also indicated in the past that such an overpass could be in the best interest of students.

No budget is allocated for this specific overpass in the current five year financial plan.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the TRU Student Union for comment on the recently constructed fence.