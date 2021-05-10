Two trials will take place for five accused charged in 2019 Kamloops slaying

Photo: Contributed

Two separate trials will take place for the five men accused in the 2019 gang-related slaying of a Kamloops man.

Troy Gold, 35, was reported missing in October 2019. His remains were located weeks later in the Lac du Bois area north of Kamloops.

A year later, five men — Nathan Townsend, Jayden Eustache, Darien Rohel, John Daviss and Sean Scurt — were arrested and charged with his murder. Charges against each of the accused except Eustache were later reduced to manslaughter.

Each of the five accused had been slated to stand trial together over a period of months beginning in September and wrapping up sometime in early 2022.

Rohel, Daviss and Scurt are now expected to stand trial between October and December, while Townsend and Eustache would follow between January and March of next year.

The trials are expected to take place in front of separate B.C. Supreme Court juries.

During a brief hearing Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops, Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone said she plans to call about 30 Crown witnesses for the Rohel, Daviss and Scurt trial.

Gold had ties to the city's drug trade, as did each of the five accused.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky has previously described the investigation into Gold’s death as the most complex probe ever undertaken by city police.